Eastern Carolina YMCA receives Lifesaving Equipment Grant Award from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) The Eastern Carolina YMCA receives Lifesaving Equipment Grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The $3,812 grant will be used to purchase essential training equipment such as CPR/automated external defibrillator (AED) mannequins, AED training simulator, and first-aid kits fulfilling a critical need within the organization.

Twin Rivers YMCA Aquatics Director, Josh Turner stated, “The new training gear has already improved our efficiency. As a nonprofit, we sometimes have to make the best of outdated resources. We are now able to make sure that our lifeguards, staff, and community are able to train in realistic scenarios, using top of the line equipment.”

The training equipment will be used to prepare YMCA staff and community participants to efficiently respond to emergency situations that may occur at Twin Rivers YMCA (New Bern, NC) and New River YMCA (Jacksonville, NC), both branches of the Eastern Carolina YMCA organization.

The grant was one of 67 Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation awarded to public safety organizations across the country during the most recent grant application period.

The 67 grants total more than $1.2 million.