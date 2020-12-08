Eastern N.C. hospitals prepare for first batch of COVID vaccinations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – A woman in Great Britain now has a place in the history books as the first person in a Western country to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hospitals in eastern North Carolina are preparing to give the same vaccine to people at the head of their lines. Sometime next week, 975 Pfizer doses will be stored in a special freezer at CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern. A second batch of the same amount will come just a few weeks after.

Gov. Cooper issues modified stay-at-home order due to rising COVID-19 cases in NC

This is the plan as long as the FDA approves the use of the vaccine.

Recipients of the doses will need to get two shots, a few weeks apart. Dr. Genelle Butz, CarolinaEast’s pharmacy director, said their healthcare workers at high risk of exposure will be the first group to receive the vaccine.

“The first couple of phases are directed at making sure the people who take care of the public are able to continue with that,” Butz said.

The list of exactly who the most at-risk are has yet to be determined. Employees are currently undergoing software training to track information.

Onslow County COVID-19 positivity rate surpasses state, classified as a ‘red’ county

“There’s a lot of nuances in the software that allow us to call people back and it also gives us, access across the whole platform, to see which vaccine you got,” Butz said.

UNC Lenoir Healthcare administrators have been told they could get the vaccine as soon as December 14. Those doses will also be given to healthcare employees.

Officials at Onslow Memorial Hospital are not aware of when they will receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Administrators, however, are finalizing their distribution plan to their employees.

Butz said no patients at the hospital with COVID-19 will receive a vaccination, but she is confident people will be able to get a dose quicker than they think.

“It’s not like this batch of doses will be our last one,” Butz said.