Eastern NC cities receive millions in state funding for water infrastructure

Several cities and towns in Eastern North Carolina have been approved to receive a portion of $112 million in state funding recently approved for water and sewage infrastructure projects.

State officials say, in April, 2019, municipalities submitted a total of $321 million in requests for project funding under the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF) loan program, and the Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan program.



A total of $112 million for those projects was approved on July 10, 2019, the state said.



These local municipalities that received some of this funding for these projects are:



PITT COUNTY:

Greenville: $20 million to construct the Water Treatment Plant Upgrade Phase 1, will expand the plant from its current “rated” water treatment capacity of 22.5 million gallons per-day, to 32.5 million gallons per-day, according to Greenville Utilities officials. It is expected to be completed in 2022.



Winterville: $1,573,000 for Sanitary Sewer System Rehabilitation.



Contentnea Metropolitan Sewerage District: $6,839,000 for NC Hwy 11 Pump Station Improvements.



OTHER COUNTIES:

Goldsboro: $2,998,100 for improvements to its water system.

Manteo: $1,106,660 for Shallowbag Sewer Pump Station Replacement.

Morehead City: $3 million for improvements to AMI System.

Onslow Water & Sewer Authority: $3,202,800 for NWRWRF Electrical Building Repair/Long Term Plant Mitigation Improvements.