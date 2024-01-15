GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday was Martin Luther King Jr. Day and around Eastern North Carolina, there were multiple celebrations.

Communities held celebrations, marches for social and economic justice, a day of service and other reflections to mark the work of the civil rights leader. Check out our team coverage of the holiday to find out more.

JACKSONVILLE

The city of Jacksonville is keeping the dream alive with the 17th annual Peace and Unity March in remembrance of King.

“We are here to just remind people about Martin Luther King of what he did. For our country. We come together every year to march in remembrance of Him. And the different marches that he participated in, to bring everyone together on one accord, you know, to show unity, do it in peace, with no violence,” said Libbi Beane, secretary of Keeping the Dream Alive.

— Claire Curry

=====

GREENVILLE

Members of the community were excited to come together to celebrate the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. People of all backgrounds and ages came together to continue pushing for equality.

“It’s a celebration. It’s a celebration of his life. It had a lot more meaning than just a dream. He believed in organizing. He was a militant. He went to jail 29 times in order to advance the cores of civil rights. We’re in a very different time now. But there’s a lot of things that haven’t changed,” said organizer Don Cavellini.

— Gabby Sartori

=====

OTHER MLK EVENTS IN ENC

Kinston Teens also celebrated by packing more than 180 care packages. These packages contain things such as winter hats, personal hygiene items and protection equipment like masks. These were to be given out to those in need.

Greenville Parks and Rec gathered more than 100 people at River Park North to pick up trash, remove debris, clean trails and more.

In Ayden, people met at the Zion Chapel United American Free Will Baptist Church with songs, selections and speeches to continue where MLK left off. Representatives from the Ayden Museum asked citizens to consider sharing any piece of history they may have with the town.

“We have been a small town, our budget is not as big as some of the larger cities, so we have a lot of citizens that provide services, volunteer services and it helps make the town better,” said Sarah Parker Connor, event organizer and town commissioner.

— Sarah Gray Barr, Erin Jenkins and Gabby Sartori