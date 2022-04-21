GREENVILLE, N.C.(WNCT) — The weather always seems to be an issue with farmers. That’s particularly been the case here lately.

If you live in Eastern North Carolina, you know that in one week, you will be wearing shorts one day and the next day a turtleneck. That’s how often the weather seemingly changes around here. But how does this affect farmers? Are farmers ready and prepared for the climate to change as much as it does?

Extension agents Rod Gurganus from Beaufort County and Mitch Smith from Pitt County speak about how the constant weather changes are affecting crops, how farmers are planning to handle it and how this will affect customers in the near future.

Watch the video above to find out more.