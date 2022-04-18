JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The group Veterans Without Borders, operating out of Lenoir County, is doing what it can to help assist Ukraine.

Allen Garry from Pink Hill said that March 23rd used to be a day remembered for when he crossed lines in Iraq in 2003. And to be able to redefine that date as the day they came into Ukraine means the world to him.

“It’s a blessing to see how kind people are, and also painful to see what’s happening to these people,” said Garry.

He has been in Ukraine for the last few weeks teaching people how to respond to horrific circumstances.

“We were able to provide that medical training to about 100 people,” said Garry. “Civilians, soldiers, all walks of life, all branches.”

They also provided supplies to hospitals and clinics in need.

“It was 800 pounds of supplies, various medical supplies, tourniquets, medications, bandages, nasal incubations,” said Garry.

He added that to see the unity throughout the country is indescribable.

“It’s incredible to see how every single Ukrainian comes together to fight in whichever way that they can,” said Garry. “It doesn’t matter if it’s sewing a flag, if it’s making a meal and taking it to a soldier. They are all working together to combat what’s going on. They see this absolutely as a fight for freedom.”

9OYS was able to speak with a few Ukrainian civilians about their response to the aid. One Ukrainian medical volunteer said they are appreciative of the international support from overseas.

“I’m so grateful that people come to us from peaceful land, sunny land help to us know that we will, but it’s nice to know that we’re not alone in this fight,” said Victoria.

To provide medical relief in Ukraine for Veterans Without Borders, you can find their Amazon list here.

To donate, click here.

All photos by Pavel Dorogoy.