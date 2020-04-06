Economic Development Department Small Business Assistance for local businesses in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) The Carteret County Economic Development Department is working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and other federal, state and local economic development partners to provide the most up-to-date and relevant resource information to the local business community.

Businesses can obtain financial assistance relating to an economic disruption caused by COVID-19 through several federal and state programs.

Small business owners are urged to call the Carteret County Economic Development Department with questions or for information about available resources.

This is an incredibly challenging time for all of our small business owners and their employees,” said Don Kirkman, Carteret County Economic Development Director. “Our business community has always demonstrated resiliency in the face of adversity, and we are here to help them navigate through this unprecedented event.”

In response to the severe economic impacts of COVID-19, a consortium of North Carolina nonprofit lending partners have launched an innovative recovery-lending program to support small businesses in North Carolina.

NC COVID-19 Rapid Recovery Loans are helping stabilize North Carolina’s small business sector.

In addition to traditional U.S. Small Business Association funding programs, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act established several new temporary small business assistance programs to help mitigate the impacts of the COVID-10 outbreak:

Paycheck Protection Program  Economic Injury Disaster Loan Emergency Advance  SBA Express Bridge Loans  SBA Debt Relief.

For more information on available resources visit www.edpnc.com/covid-19-resources or www.sba.gov or call the Carteret County Economic Development Department at 252-222-6121.