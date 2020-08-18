Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton receives $861,209 for Head Start Natural Disaster Assistance

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, August 17, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton, N.C. will receive $861,209 to assist the Head Start Natural Disasters Assistance program in response to damage caused by Hurricane Florence.
The funding will be used for the following purposes:
Equipment
$400,944 total for six buses ($66,824 each) for Beaufort, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington Counties.
Contractual
$263,847 total for the following:
Facility Repairs – $209,759:
EIC Central Office, 712 Virginia Road Edenton, NC 27932
Retaining Wall: $79,005
Roof Repair: $9,514
Beaufort Head Start Center, 689 Flanders Filter Road, Washington, NC 27889
Roof Repair: $10,500
Chowan Head Start Center, 760 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932
Roof Repair: $10,750
Vinyl Siding Replacement: $12,000
Hyde Head Start Center, 33480 US Highway 264, Engelhard, NC 27824
Roof Repair: $6,000
Vinyl Siding Repair: $5,500
Pasquotank Head Start Center, 409 Bank Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Roof Repair: $28,757
Vinyl Siding Repair: $17,289
Perquimans Joyce G. Felton Head Start Center, 296 Winfall Boulevard, Winfall, NC 27944 Roof
Repair: $8,157
Vinyl Siding Repair: $10,912
Washington Head Start Center, 2668 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth, NC 27962
Roof Repair: $10,600
Facility Repairs: $775 to replace a door and two ramps.
Playground Fence Replacement – $54,088:
Chowan Head Start Center, 760 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932 – $7,800
Currituck Head Start Center, 494 Shortcut Road, Barco, NC 27917 – $6,000
Pasquotank Head Start Center, 409 Bank Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 – $19,128
Perquimans Joyce G. Felton Head Start Center, 296 Winfall Boulevard, Winfall, NC 27944 – $12,215
Washington Head Start Center, 2668 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth, NC 27962 – $8,945
Personnel
$140,000 total for one project manager over 24 months.
Fringe
$30,000 total for fringe benefits associated with the Project Manager positions for 24 months.
Indirect Charges
$26,418 in indirect cost (18.87%) based on salaries only.
Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response to the grant.
“Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence regularly cause damage to eastern North Carolina. I thank HHS for recognizing this need for funding and providing it,” said Murphy. “Children are the most valuable resource we have. We should invest in them accordingly. Eastern North Carolina will greatly benefit from this assistance given by the Head Start Natural Disasters program, and we are all grateful for this financial relief.”