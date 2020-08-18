Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton receives $861,209 for Head Start Natural Disaster Assistance

EDENTON, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, August 17, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Economic Improvement Council Inc. in Edenton, N.C. will receive $861,209 to assist the Head Start Natural Disasters Assistance program in response to damage caused by Hurricane Florence.

The funding will be used for the following purposes:

Equipment

$400,944 total for six buses ($66,824 each) for Beaufort, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Hyde, Perquimans, Pitt, Tyrrell and Washington Counties.

Contractual

$263,847 total for the following:

Facility Repairs – $209,759:

EIC Central Office, 712 Virginia Road Edenton, NC 27932

Retaining Wall: $79,005

Roof Repair: $9,514

Beaufort Head Start Center, 689 Flanders Filter Road, Washington, NC 27889

Roof Repair: $10,500

Chowan Head Start Center, 760 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932

Roof Repair: $10,750

Vinyl Siding Replacement: $12,000

Hyde Head Start Center, 33480 US Highway 264, Engelhard, NC 27824

Roof Repair: $6,000

Vinyl Siding Repair: $5,500

Pasquotank Head Start Center, 409 Bank Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909

Roof Repair: $28,757

Vinyl Siding Repair: $17,289

Perquimans Joyce G. Felton Head Start Center, 296 Winfall Boulevard, Winfall, NC 27944 Roof

Repair: $8,157

Vinyl Siding Repair: $10,912

Washington Head Start Center, 2668 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth, NC 27962

Roof Repair: $10,600

Facility Repairs: $775 to replace a door and two ramps.

Playground Fence Replacement – $54,088:

Chowan Head Start Center, 760 Virginia Road, Edenton, NC 27932 – $7,800

Currituck Head Start Center, 494 Shortcut Road, Barco, NC 27917 – $6,000

Pasquotank Head Start Center, 409 Bank Street, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 – $19,128

Perquimans Joyce G. Felton Head Start Center, 296 Winfall Boulevard, Winfall, NC 27944 – $12,215

Washington Head Start Center, 2668 US Highway 64 E, Plymouth, NC 27962 – $8,945

Personnel

$140,000 total for one project manager over 24 months.

Fringe

$30,000 total for fringe benefits associated with the Project Manager positions for 24 months.

Indirect Charges

$26,418 in indirect cost (18.87%) based on salaries only.

Congressman Greg Murphy, M.D. (NC-03) released the following statement in response to the grant.

“Natural disasters like Hurricane Florence regularly cause damage to eastern North Carolina. I thank HHS for recognizing this need for funding and providing it,” said Murphy. “Children are the most valuable resource we have. We should invest in them accordingly. Eastern North Carolina will greatly benefit from this assistance given by the Head Start Natural Disasters program, and we are all grateful for this financial relief.”