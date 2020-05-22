ECPPS announces graduation, end of year plans

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public School District has announced the graduation plans for the Senior Class of 2020, along with information on events for middle and elementary schools.

The plans for these events have been carefully designed with safety parameters in place while allowing each school to individualize their celebrations.

ECPPS consulted with Albemarle Regional Health Services for a review of each plan.

Health Department officials are in agreement with the district that each plan meets safety guidelines.

The high schools will hold hybrid graduation/celebration events for seniors.

Each high school will hold individualized ceremonies for graduates and families that will be videoed.

A video compilation will be released on the evening of each school’s graduation date, June 12 for Pasquotank County High School, and June 13 for Northeastern High School. Each school will have additional celebratory events for seniors.

More information will be shared with families from the high school principals.

ECPPS middle and elementary schools will hold a variety of events from virtual celebrations, drive-thru parades, and drive-in events for students and families.

The school principals will share information with families in the coming week.

ECPPS will share a video at 7:00 p.m. Friday evening via livestream at www.ecpps.k12.nc.us and the ECPPS Facebook page announcing the plans for graduations.

The district will also post a schedule of all graduation and end of year events on the district website next week.