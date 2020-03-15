Live Now
ECPPS BOE set to hold emergency meeting

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Board of Education for Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will hold an emergency meeting Sunday, March 15th at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting was moved in response to Governor Roy Cooper’s decision to close all K-12 schools in North Carolina for the next two weeks.

Officials with ECPPS say they’ve been anticipating Governor Cooper’s decision.

The group has an Internal Crisis Response team that has been working the past two weeks to create a plan that addresses instruction during a school closure, as well as many other needs students may have.

For more information on resources for teachers and students, click here.

