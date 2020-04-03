ECPPS staff member exposed to COVID-19, no quarantine necessary

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Public Schools received notification that a staff member was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

After receiving this notification, ECPPS was in communication with Albemarle Regional Health Services.

Based on the information received, it was determined that quarantine was not necessary for this situation.

ECPPS is taking every precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all staff.

Staff assigned to this facility will not report until we have completed all sanitization procedures.

Officials want to assure the community that this employee was not involved in our meal services program and that this program was not impacted by this report.

The facilities are closed, and for those who have to report from time to time, officials continue to promote social distancing.

ECPPS is implementing new schedules beginning next week to limit the staff to possible exposure to COVID-19.