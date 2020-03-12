ECPPS suspending all travel for district-sponsored trips due to coronavirus concerns

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Elizabeth City – Pasquotank Public Schools has suspended all travel for district-sponsored trips due to coronavirus concerns.

Governor Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina on Tuesday.

ECPPS is suspending all travel for district-sponsored trips, including student and staff travel, effective Thursday until further notice.

Officials are limiting visitors from outside of our district to lessen the opportunity for the spread of illness.

With regard to spring athletics, officials are monitoring information from the North Carolina High School Athletic Association for any updates.

Officials said that paid funds for upcoming student trips will be reimbursed or the funds will be used for trips that may be able to be rescheduled.

The ECPPS Internal Crisis Response Team has been meeting for the past few weeks to prepare for any scenario that may result from the coronavirus in our specific area.

Officials are in the process of finalizing a plan of action to continue services in all departments, including child nutrition, should schools in the area experience closings or schedule changes for an extended amount of time.

Visit www.ecpps.k12.nc.us for information related to the coronavirus as well as additional resources.