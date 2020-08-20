ECSU awarded $1.8 million grant to aid student success for income-eligible first-generation students

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The U.S. Department of Education announced that Elizabeth City State University has been awarded a federal TRiO Student Support Services grant of $1,849,045 to aid student success efforts on campus.

ECSU has received this grant since the early 1970s and has assisted more than 1,167 students to graduate with a bachelor’s degree.

The services provided through this grant, extending over a five-year period, are significant to the success of the students.

The services include academic tutoring, financial aid advice, career and college mentoring, help in choosing courses, financial literacy, and other forms of assistance.

TRiO Student Support Services began in 1968 and is one-of-eight federal TRiO programs authorized by the Higher Education Act to help college students succeed in higher education.

It recognizes that students whose parents do not have a college degree have more difficulties navigating the complexity of decisions that college requires for success.

The program is designed to aid students from income-eligible families who have not had the same academic opportunities as their peers and helps students with disabilities remove obstacles preventing them from thriving academically.