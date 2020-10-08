ECSU Awarded $100,000 Grant from Truist

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – A $100,000 grant from the Truist Financial Corporation through its Truist Charitable Fund, a donor-advised fund at The Winston-Salem Foundation, will assist Elizabeth City State University in purchasing computers and creating hotspots for students in the event the campus goes fully remote due to COVID-19.

According to Vice Chancellor for University Advancement Anita Walton, this grant is a big step toward ensuring that all ECSU students have access to the technology necessary to seamlessly continue their education remotely.

Many students, she said, do not have access to adequate technology off campus.

“Many of ECSU’s students are from Tier 1 counties where Wi-Fi and computer access can be a challenge. This grant will help close that divide for students and help them continue their education,” said Ms. Walton.

Last March, when ECSU went fully remote due to COVID-19, university officials worked to provide students in need of technology with the tools necessary to continue their semester from home. This grant, says Ms. Walton, will continue to give ECSU students needed access to that technology.

ECSU Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said community partners such as Truist are important to the continuing growth of the university, providing students with the ability to remain steadfast in their efforts to earn degrees and pursue success in the workforce.

“Our focus is to ensure that students have every advantage necessary to succeed at the university and beyond,” she said. “We are grateful to Truist and its support of ECSU and our students.”