ECSU marks highest enrollment since 2014

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City State University has experienced the highest enrollment since the fall 2014 semester when ECSU had 1,867 students.

According to the fall 2020 enrollment census, released Monday, Aug. 24, total enrollment is 2,002, a 13.2 percent increase over fall 2019’s 1,773 students.

The recruitment of a freshman class with a strong academic profile, the return of continuing students, and the recruitment of graduate and transfer students are major factors accounting for the enrollment increase.

This is also the third fall semester to offer the NC Promise Tuition program, offering in-state and out-of-state students affordable tuition.

“Thanks to NC Promise, ECSU is the most affordable public institution in North Carolina, offering a quality education at an affordable price,” Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon said. “Despite these unprecedented times, and the challenges we face during the COVID-19 pandemic, ECSU is strong. I am excited to see the growing enthusiasm for this university, and I am grateful for the hard work of our faculty and staff.”

Over the last two years, ECSU has been intentional about strengthening relationships with its community college partners through the establishment of co-admission and articulation agreements.

As a result of these efforts, transfer student enrollment has also seen a big increase with 202 students enrolling in programs at ECSU, a 27.8 percent increase over 2019.

Graduate student enrollment experienced a 19.5 percent increase over fall 2019.

Programs that have seen significant increase of at least 25 percent enrollment include Aviation Science, Digital Media Arts, Graphic Design, and the newest online degree programs in Homeland Security and Elementary Education (Masters).

The top three majors by enrollment are Business Administration, Criminal Justice, and Biology.