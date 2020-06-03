ECSU receives $5 million in CARES Act funding

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Elizabeth City State University has been awarded more than $5 million in CARES Act funds for student financial aid relief and institutional support.

The CARES Act funds have been issued to universities across the country while campuses navigate challenges that sent students home to finish the spring 2020 semester during the COVID-19 crisis.

ECSU received $1,065,489 for student financial aid, $1,065,489 for institutional relief, and $2,874,585 in HBCU relief funds.

The total in federal grants under the CARES Act is $5,005,563.

According to the CARES Act, the funds may be used to offset lost revenue, technology costs related to a transition to distance education, faculty and staff training, and payroll.

Universities may also use the award for grants to students “for any component of the student’s cost of attendance,” including food, housing, course materials, technology, health care, and child care.

HBCU funds distributed through the CARES Act will aid universities in responding to and preparing for COVID-19.

In March, the UNC System asked all its constituent campuses to activate remote learning protocols for the safety of students, faculty and staff amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

Plans are currently underway to prepare the ECSU campus for a return to classes in August.

ECSU Provost Farrah Ward says the CARES Act funds are not only aiding the university in preparing the campus, but also in providing students financial aid relief.