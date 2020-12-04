ECSU receives $50,000 Giving Tuesday Gift from Duke Energy Foundation

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – Elizabeth City State University received a $50,000 gift on Giving Tuesday from the Duke Energy Foundation.

This gift will be used at the discretion of the University.

According to the University, Tammy Thurman of Piedmont Natural Gas, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, presented the gift to Chancellor Karrie G. Dixon Tuesday morning during a virtual meeting.

At the end of Tuesday, $55,167.89 was collected, including the gift from the Duke Energy Foundation.

Although funds raised during Giving Tuesday are largely designated for the Student Assistance Fund, Duke Energy has given ECSU the flexibility to use the gift at its discretion.

Chancellor Dixon said community partners such as Duke Energy make a big difference in the lives of ECSU students.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Duke Energy Foundation for its commitment to our students, and for recognizing the significant impact higher education has on a community,” said Chancellor Dixon.

They fund programs that support education, the environment, and communities across the state.

“On this Giving Tuesday we’re proud to support the students of ECSU,” said Tammie Thurman, Community Relations Manager for Piedmont Natural Gas. “It’s important for us to bolster education and help provide new opportunities for our state’s future leaders.”