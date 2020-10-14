ECU announces fiscal sustainability initiative

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has appointed a Fiscal Sustainability Coordinating Committee to spearhead a collective effort to provide a road map for future institutional adaptation to short- and long-term financial pressure.

Dr. Michael Van Scott, interim vice chancellor for Research, Economic Development and Engagement, will chair the committee, which will be responsible for orchestrating the work of many existing campus work groups and constituents.

The FSCC will seek the input and feedback of the entire campus community, exploring possible approaches to cost reduction and revenue expansion.

The FSCC will develop recommendations to the chancellor, and its work is to be concluded by June 30, 2021.

For more information visit https://news.ecu.edu/2020/10/14/ecu-fiscal-sustainability-initiative/.