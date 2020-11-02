ECU announces furloughs for some employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University is placing some employees who work in impacted departments on furlough, officials said.

Revenues have continued to decline significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, causing ECU officials to furlough some employees.

According to a press release, this does not affect all ECU employees.

At this time, employees are being furloughed who work in departments that have experienced significant revenue declines in the divisions of Student Affairs and Administration & Finance.

Currently, 99 employees who work in housing and dining are being furloughed.

Some employees will be placed on furlough for a set number of days while others will be on full furlough for the remainder of the fiscal year.

ECU’s plan for these furloughs to address revenue reductions has been reviewed and approved in accordance to UNC System guidelines.

“During the semester, we’ve witnessed the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the university in multiple ways. Due to our pivot to undergraduate online instruction in August, the university has issued prorated refunds for housing and dining. Additionally, the reduction in students staying on campus has adversely affected housing and dining revenue streams. Across campus, the reduced demand for employee services and such a large disruption to revenue has again forced an institutional response,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson. “We continue to have to make hard decisions regarding the financial future for our university. Our current estimate for fall is more than $25 million in decreased revenue. And, unfortunately, there may be additional furloughs announced before the end of the fiscal year,” he said.

Units that provide auxiliary services rely on the sale of goods or services to fund their operations; state law does not allow ECU to use tuition or state-appropriated funds to cover any revenue shortfall in these units.

ECU’s fiscal year runs July 1 to June 30.

ECU Human Resources is working with affected employees and providing them with information, guidelines, and FAQs related to furloughs.

Furloughs may include salary reductions or leave without pay.

Employees will receive information from HR about benefits when notified; furloughed employees are still eligible to participate in the State Health Plan and they continue to accrue leave.