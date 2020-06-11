ECU announces furloughs for some employees

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University announced furlough for some employees Thursday morning.

University officials said, “Because several sources of revenue have been either completely or partially reduced during the coronavirus pandemic, East Carolina University will place employees in particular units on emergency temporary furloughs and will begin notifying those employees this week.”

This does not affect all ECU employees.

UNC Interim President, Bill Roper gave chancellors the authority to propose emergency temporary furloughs for institutional auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises only.

These groups have seen their work completely or partially reduced and their funding sources affected by the coronavirus.

Initial temporary furlough plans submitted by UNC institutions are being approved for a maximum of 90 days at a time.

“These receipt-based campus activities have seen so little demand for employee services and/or such a large disruption to revenues that an institutional response is now required. No one likes doing this and we held off as long as we could because of the obvious impact on this group of employees. But temporary furloughs are a flexible way to approach the issue and will permit the employees to return when conditions improve,” said Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson.

ECU divisions that have auxiliary and receipt-supported enterprises include Athletics, Administration & Finance, Academic Affairs, and Student Affairs.

ECU Human Resources is working with affected employees and providing them with information, guidelines, and FAQs related to UNC System furloughs.

Employees can be placed on either partial or full furloughs and partial furloughs may include reduced schedules (salary reductions) or leave without pay for only part of a month.

Employees will receive information from HR about benefits when notified; furloughed employees are still eligible to participate in the State Health Plan and they continue to accrue leave.

At this time, the university believes that current conditions will likely change and intends to recall the employees to work or return them to their regular schedule as soon as possible, according to university officials.