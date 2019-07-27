ECU athletics, Interim Chancellor take part in #BottleCapChallenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Have you seen the latest social media trend? It’s called the #BottleCapChallenge and people across the country are taking part in the fun.
ECU’s very own Interim Chanchellor, Dan Gerlach had a go at the challenge in a school-spirited way.
He went on to challenge ECU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim McNeill and Vice Chancellor of ECU Research Dr. Jay Golden.
East Carolina University’s Facebook page noted that “now they’re on the ‘hook’ but #ARRRGH they up to the challenge?” – A fun play on words for the pirates!
Across campus, the ECU Women’s Lacrosse team gave the challenge a ‘shot.’
Think you can do it? Give us a tag on Twitter or Facebook to let us see your #BottleCapChallenge !