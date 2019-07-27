ECU athletics, Interim Chancellor take part in #BottleCapChallenge

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT)- Have you seen the latest social media trend? It’s called the #BottleCapChallenge and people across the country are taking part in the fun.

ECU’s very own Interim Chanchellor, Dan Gerlach had a go at the challenge in a school-spirited way.

Chancellor Dan takes on the ECU Bottle Cap Challenge

How does Interim Chancellor Dan Gerlach respond to ECU InnerPirate Dr. Virginia Hardy's #ECU #BottleCapChallenge? See ⬇️□ Challenged → ECU Women's Basketball Head Coach Kim McNeill 🏀 and Vice Chancellor of ECU Research Dr. Jay Golden 🔬Now they're on the "hook" ⚓ but #ARRRGH they up to the challenge?

Posted by East Carolina University on Friday, July 26, 2019

He went on to challenge ECU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Kim McNeill and Vice Chancellor of ECU Research Dr. Jay Golden.

East Carolina University’s Facebook page noted that “now they’re on the ‘hook’ but #ARRRGH they up to the challenge?” – A fun play on words for the pirates!

Across campus, the ECU Women’s Lacrosse team gave the challenge a ‘shot.’

Think you can do it? Give us a tag on Twitter or Facebook to let us see your #BottleCapChallenge !

