ECU Board of Trustees hold meeting regarding budget cuts, future of athletics

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/ECU Athletics) The East Carolina University Board of Trustees is looking at new recommendations concerning the school’s money for athletic programs and the impact of the coronavirus.

On Monday, the board held a meeting to discuss ten recommendations. Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson, Athletic Director Jon Gilbert, Board of Trustees Chair Vern Davenport, Chair of Athletics & Advancement Committee Fielding Miller, and others were in attendance.

The full media release from ECU is listed:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In January 2020, Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert charged

this working group with a review of athletic funding, all sources and uses, with an emphasis on

revenue opportunities, capital investments, and efficiencies. During our work the landscape in higher education, including athletics, changed significantly as a result of the global pandemic.

Across the nation, including at ECU, higher education leaders must now make difficult decisions in

response to revenue shortfalls, ongoing operational disruptions, and projected deficits.

The reality is the fiscal model for ECU Athletics was not sustainable prior to COVID-19. Therefore,

the need for meaningful change has only been accelerated. While the total impact of revenue

losses resulting from the pandemic is to be determined, the initial analysis indicates the operational

deficit in Athletics may grow by five million dollars or more.

This report includes a summary of facts and a set of recommendations for implementation over the

next five years. Note, many of the realities presented in the report are prior to the pandemic. The

recommendations included in this report are intended to provide institutional leadership with a framework for change in the following categories:

Operational Efficiencies Competition Scheduling Fundraising Facilities Tower Operations & Revenue Scholarships Number of Sponsored Sports Institutional Support Student Fees Longer Term Considerations

ECU Athletics has been, is, and will always be an important part of the University and the broader

community. The near term is undeniably challenging; however, the institution has an opportunity to

make necessary, although difficult, changes and emerge from the current crisis with a more

sustainable model.

ECU ATHLETICS

ECU Athletics connects more than 180,000 alumni, the faculty, staff, and students, and the people

of this region. A home football Saturday afternoon in Greenville, NC brings tens of thousands of

fans and supporters to Pitt County and impacts the local economy. As energy builds from the

tailgating lots to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium, the sense of pride and indominable spirit of ECU are

palpable. This same spirit permeates a raucous Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum or the Jungle at

Clark-LeClair Stadium. The national exposure, through multimedia channels, associated with the

American Athletic Association (AAC) pairs us with prestigious universities and therefore elevates

ECU’s brand. We know prospective students identify athletics as a distinguishing feature when

considering ECU as a destination. Whether in an airport or while on vacation, it is common to spot

someone wearing licensed ECU merchandise and exchange an ARRRGH! Pirate Nation includes a

passionate fanbase, many of whom invest time and treasure in the success of ECU Athletics.

While acknowledging ECU’s primary commitments are to maximize student success, serve the

public, and lead regional transformation, there is also an acknowledgment ECU Athletics are often

the most visible components of the University. As stated in the mission statement for ECU

Athletics, “we guide and support our student athletes in their pursuit of excellence – academically,

athletically, and personally”, and “above all else, we protect the safety, health, and well-being of

our student-athletes”.

Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson and Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert charged this working group

with a review of athletic funding, all sources and uses, with an emphasis on revenue opportunities,

capital investments, and efficiencies. This report includes a summary of empirical realities and a set

of recommendations for implementation over the next five years. A prosperous future in athletics at

ECU combines competitive excellence and a more predictable financial model.

COVID-19 Impacts

During this fiscal examination, our world changed as a result of COVID-19. On March 12, 2020, the

NCAA announced the cancellation of winter and spring NCAA championships. The global

pandemic resulted in transitioning the spring semester to alternate delivery methods, shifting all

summer 2020 instruction to online, and disrupted the Pirate Club annual fund and season ticket

renewals for football. To reinforce the latter point, annual fund contributions declined $500k in

March 2020, compared to March 2019, and $1.4 million in April 2020, compared to April 2019. The

Pirate Club expects to have higher receipts in May and June than in years past with a later premium

seat deadline. Historically, March and April are the most successful months during the annual fund

campaign. Another example is the projected change in the NCAA distribution. Athletics projects

$715,000 from this year’s NCAA distribution, which is $1 million less than originally projected. In an

April 28, 2020 update, Jon Gilbert stated the following, “Due to the pandemic, we anticipate

revenue shortfalls in these main buckets: NCAA/AAC distributions, Pirate Club donations, corporate

sponsorship, baseball, and softball ticket sales, concessions and licensing revenue. Due to these

shortfalls, we anticipate our deficit will grow by at least five million dollars”. Athletics, and the

University, face additional challenges as we emerge from this crisis; therefore, there is increased

the urgency to respond.

EMPIRICAL REALITIES

NCAA Trends

In a report published by the NCAA for years 2004-05 through 2017-18, 351 Division I institutions

provided fiscal data. The summary data provides a national context and outlines trends over this

period of time. For example, all three divisions (FBS, FCS and Division 1 Subdivision) reported

spending just over $18 billion on athletics in 2018 and generated revenue of $10.3 billion. Financial

aid for student-athletes accounted for $3.5 billion of total expenditures. Among FBS schools,

operating results ranged from a loss of $53 million to a surplus of $47 million with only 29

institutions generating revenues exceeding expenses in 2018. It is noteworthy that this figure

represents the highest number of institutions to achieve this benchmark.

The trend among FBS schools demonstrates a clear financial divide between the autonomy and

nonautonomy institutions. Members of the Atlantic Coast (ACC), Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, and

Southeastern (SEC) conferences comprise the autonomy institutions. Since 2005, the expense gap

between the median autonomy institution and nonautonomy institution grew from $20 million to

approximately $80 million. Over the same 14-year period, median generated revenues among the

nonautonomy five conferences grew by 44% while expenses grew by 87 percent. Institutional

support from direct allocation or student fees decreased by 23% at the median autonomy school

but increased by 18% at the median nonautonomy five schools. The FBS autonomy schools

accounted for approximately 73% of all generated revenues. Among the autonomy institutions, the

median institution is almost 100% self-sufficient; in contrast, the median institution among the

nonautonomy group is only 40% self-sufficient.

Early in this dataset, athletics expenses were growing up to 5% faster than institutional expenses.

From 2014-18, athletics expenses grew at a rate 2-3% faster than institutional expenses. In 2005,

the median ratio of athletics expenses to institutional expenses was 4.5%; in 2018 the median ratio

of athletics expenses to institutional expenses was over 6 percent.

ECU – Budget Overview

Most projections included in this section are based on data prior to COVID-19. The related impacts

on FY 20 are not yet final, but as stated above, the initial analysis is an additional $5M operating deficit, which brings the total FY 20 operating shortfall to approximately $12.5 million. Adjustments

to the FY 21 budget depend on outcomes from major revenue sources (e.g., annual fund and

5 football ticket sales), academic year 2020-21 calendar and billing, and fall competition decisions.

Therefore, projected revenue shortfalls in this section are under reported.

In FY 2019, ECU Athletics revenue was $34,677,069; the primary revenue categories were student

fees (44.1%), Pirate Club support (16.0%), football revenue (14.5%), NCAA and AAC distribution

(11.4%), and sports marketing (5.2%). All other revenue categories were less than 2% of the total.

Operating expenses in FY 2019 totaled $40,757,349; the primary operating expense categories

were football (19.1%), men’s basketball (7.0%), baseball (4.1%), and women’s basketball (3.5%). All

other sports were less than 2% of total operating expenses. Transfers from other sources (e.g.

vending, university reserves, and university auxiliaries) closed the operating shortfall gap of over $6

million and additional investments gap of over $4 million to balance the FY 2019 budget.

Operating shortfalls of $7.4 million in FY 2020 and $5.6 million in FY 2021 were projected prior to

COVID-19. In addition, there are additional investments (e.g. capital investments) planned in FY 20

and FY 21, which add $5.5 million and $3.8 million respectively to the budget gap; therefore,

additional institutional transfers to balance the athletics budget are also projected. Beginning in FY

2022, an athletics budget shortfall of a minimum $4 million is projected in perpetuity.

ECU – Revenues

Athletics fee revenue supports scholarships, salaries, travel, maintenance and operation of athletics

facilities. The athletics fee at ECU increased from $386.00 in 2005-06 to $773.00 in 2019-20. As noted below, ECU’s 2019-20 fee ranked 11th in the UNC System (source: ECU Athletics).

The two lowest athletic fees in the UNC System are UNC-CH ($279.00) and NCSU ($232.00); these are also the only two System institutions among the autonomy institutions.



The athletics fee, which is an institutional fee, is a component of the total cost of attendance calculation. ECU’s 2019-20 cost of attendance for regular full-time undergraduate residents is

$22,389, which includes institutional fees totaling $2,787 (note, the cost of attendance for academic year 2020-21 was not available at the time of this report). UNC constituent institutions are required to remain in the lowest quartile for undergraduate resident tuition and fees among public peer institutions. ECU’s cost of attendance ranked 18 of 19 among public peer institutions in 2018-19.

Other primary revenue sources include disbursements from the NCAA and AAC, Pirate Club

contributions, royalties from the IMG contract, game guarantees, ticket sales, and licensing.

Below is an internally generated illustration of NCAA and AAC disbursements, followed by

comparative graphs of student fees and contributions (source: NCAA IPP database).

There is a significant gap in the current IMG contract between historical revenue performance and

the established thresholds for any revenue sharing. Between 2020-2025, guaranteed royalties from

the IMG contract range from $2,025,000 to $2,425,000. During this same period, revenue sharing

thresholds range $5.1-$5.9 million. Even the lowest revenue sharing threshold in the current

agreement, at $3,745,000, far exceeds historical collections.

Anticipated revenue from game guarantees range from $200,000 to $2 million through FY 2027.

Specifically, the next five years include the following revenue guarantees, all from football: FY 21 =

$450,000; FY 22 = $250,000; FY 23 = $250,000; FY 24 = $2 million; and FY 25 = $200,000.

Between FY 2015 and 2019, in addition to football, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, baseball,

softball, and women’s volleyball all generated additional revenue from at least one guaranteed

game.

Football season ticket sales, which is a key revenue driver, declined from 19,050 in 2016 to 12,908

in 2018. Historically, football ticket sales account for 14-17% of ECU athletics revenue which is

higher than the AAC average. Season ticket sales increased to 14,063 in 2019, and the 2020 sales

goal was 16,000 before COVID-19. The revised 2020 sales goal is 10,000, which is informed by

sales data at the time of this report. Below is a summary of sales revenue (source: ECU Athletics).

The series below illustrates ECU’s comparative performance across other key revenue sources and

total athletics generated revenue. (source: NCAA IPP database).

Pirate Club

The mission of the East Carolina University Educational Foundation, Inc. (Pirate Club), is to be the

fundraising arm of East Carolina University’s Division I athletics program. The Pirate Club

conducts annual fund, endowment, and capital campaigns in support of student-athlete

scholarships, athletic facility enhancements and other programmatic needs. Gifts are either

restricted by the donor or unrestricted and are used to fund Pirate Club personnel as well as

operating, scholarships, facilities, and programs. At the time of this report, there is a pipeline of

$27.4M in planned gifts (source: University Advancement). This sum includes $22M in bequests,

some of which have estimated payouts over the next 40 years. The donor management system

used by the Pirate Club differs from the donor management system used by the other ECU

affiliated foundations.

ECU Pirate Club Donor Profile

A total of 21,689 individuals have given to the ECU Educational Foundation in their lifetime with

89% of these donors being ECU graduates. Over 38% of the donor base has a net worth of $1

million or above, 2% have given over $50,000 in their lifetime, and 11% have given over $27,500.

The highest population of donors are between the ages of 30 to 59 (50%), and 20% are 60 or older.

Most Pirate Club donors live in NC (76%), specifically in Pitt (19%) and Wake Counties (14%). In

comparison to the overall donor base at ECU, 77% are graduates, .03% have given over $50,000 in

their lifetime and .04% have given over $27,500. Similar to Pirate Club donors, over 44% are

between the ages of 30-59, 17% are 60 or older, and most donors at ECU live in NC (80%),

specifically in Pitt (14%) and Wake (15%) Counties.

There are 13 Pirate Club giving levels with varied benefits across each level. Below is a five-year

summary of pledges across these giving levels (source: Pirate Club).

The annual fund budget is $8.1M for FY 2020; below is a summary of the budget (source: Pirate

Club). Currently, projections are a little less than $6 million in revenue. This is merely a projection

based on assumptions about prior year’s giving; therefore, we do not know the actual impact given

these unprecedented times.

Below is a summary of Pirate Club contributions to ECU Athletics from 2015-2019 (source:

Pirate Club):

The 2015 contributions include funds in support of the auxiliary gym and 2019 contributions include

funds in support of the football stadium renovations.

The Pirate Club funded $5.9M of $7.7M in scholarship costs during 2014-15. In comparison, the

Pirate Club funded $5.4M of $8.8M in scholarship costs during 2018-19. As noted in the summary

below, increasingly there is cost shifting of scholarships from the Pirate Club to the Athletics budget

(source: ECU Athletics).

ECU – Expenses

Salaries and benefits account for 40% of expenses. Other major categories include scholarships

(21%), travel (10.5%), supplies and equipment (4%), debt service (3%), game guarantees (3%), and

food (2%). In August 2015, ECU implemented full cost of attendance, which is a requirement in the

AAC for student-athletes receiving 100% athletic scholarship [tuition, fees, room, board, books and

the value up to the cost of attendance]. Prior to 2015, a 100% athletics scholarship only included

tuition, fees, room, board, and books. The average cost of attendance stipend for undergraduate

ECU student-athletes from 2015–16 through 2019-20 is $4,057 (in-state) and $3,917 (out-of-state).

This cost of attendance stipend includes the following components: miscellaneous personal

expenses, transportation, and supplies.

The NCAA has financial aid limits for each sport and is broken into two categories: headcount (full

cost of attendance); and equivalency (partial or percent). The headcount sports include men’s

basketball, women’s basketball, football, women’s volleyball, and women’s tennis. The expense

related to cost of attendance in the equivalency sports is approximately $430,000. As of August 6,

2019, ECU had a total of 446 active student-athletes; of this total, 135 were on full scholarship, 224

on partial scholarship, and 95 were walk-ons with no athletic aid.

Per NCAA legislation (20.9.9 and 20.9.9.1), an institution classified in the Football Bowl Subdivision

shall sponsor 16 varsity sports. ECU has 20 varsity sport programs, which include:

Male Sports: Baseball, Men’s Basketball, Football, Men’s Cross-Country, Men’s Golf, Men’s

Swimming & Diving, Men’s Tennis, Men’s Indoor Track & Field, and Men’s Outdoor Track &

Field.

Swimming & Diving, Men’s Tennis, Men’s Indoor Track & Field, and Men’s Outdoor Track & Field. Female Sports: Women’s Basketball, Women’s Cross-Country, Women’s Golf, Women’s

Lacrosse, Women’s Soccer, Softball, Women’s Swimming & Diving, Women’s Tennis,

Women’s Indoor Track & Field, Women’s Outdoor Track & Field, and Volleyball.

Below is a 2019-20 summary of total sports among the AAC institutions. Note, 2019-20 is the last

year of competition for UConn in the AAC. Also, Cincinnati recently announced elimination of

men’s soccer.

As illustrated in the graphs below, ECU is below the AAC percentile in head coaches compensation,

assistant coaches compensation, team travel expenditures, and athletics expenses per student-athlete (source: NCAA IPP database).

An AAC financial comparison of total revenues compared to expenses illustrates both ECU’s

positioning in the conference and reinforces the lack of self-sufficiency in a nonautonomous

conference (source: NCAA report of 2017-18 financial data provided by AAC finance officers).

Facilities

ECU Athletics maintains a list of facility and operational needs. Although some of the needs

have been funded by the University, many will require additional gifts to realize. Among the list

of desired improvements, the addition of premium seating in Minges has the potential to

generate more revenue. Of the current proposed projects, a second all-sports weight room is a

high priority to serve the number of student-athletes at ECU. An indoor practice facility, which

would benefit all student-athletes as an all sports facility, is another project on the facility wish

list. The project lacks a cost projection, but based on similar facilities, a reasonable estimated

cost is $15-25 million.

Southside Football Stadium Tower Projections

The pro forma prepared in April 2018, which was informed by a feasibility study, projected

revenue of $42.7M over 30 years. The pro forma was updated in December 2019 with 2019

sales repeated for the next 29 years and maintaining the initial built-in inflation. With other

adjustments detailed below, the updated pro forma now projects a loss of nearly $6M over 30

years. To the right is a comparison between the two projections (source: ECU Athletics).

Adjustments to the pro forma include increased revenue projection in Founders Suites and

Suites by selling the original designated AD Suite and visiting AD suite. Other adjustments

include lower revenue projections in club seating, parking, and Williams-Clark Club resales. The

latter is due in part to retaining lifetime seat rights in Williams Clark Club for donors choosing

to relocate, which impacts the premium seat inventory. Elimination of the field level club is

also a significant adjustment. Operating expenses also increased after adding gameday

services. Finally, the line of credit was initially to be covered by the Pirate Club operating

budget; however, after evaluation of Pirate Club operating expenses and contributions, it was

determined to add the line of credit to the Tower pro forma to accurately reflect all costs

associated with the new structure. In addition to the changes in the pro forma, there are early

indicators the new premium seating options may reduce the annual fund contributions of some

donors. Total giving may remain constant in this regard, but the overall impact is a

cannibalization of annual fund donations. Donors may give the same total amount of dollars

but are reducing annual fund dollars to pay for premium seating.

Prior to the 2019 football season, ECU announced a $3M pledge from TowneBank to name the

TowneBank Tower. In addition, the Trade Club was named after a leadership gift of $1 million

from Edwin and Ann Clark.

Training Table

Implementation of a training table, which is located in the Multipurpose Room at the Murphy

Center, is new for ECU Athletics in 2019-20. During the inaugural year, football, men’s

basketball, and women’s basketball participated. Training table costs are covered by a portion

of the student athletes board scholarship. Athletics costs associated with the training table

(and other meals incidental to participation) are estimated to be $176K for 2019-20, which are

covered by the athletic operating fund. This service is in addition to fueling stations and snacks,

which are paid for from team operating budgets. There is also an all sports fueling station

funded through a nutrition program. Dining provided the serving station and logo china at a

cost of $101,550 for the training table.

RECOMMENDATIONS

The current fiscal model for ECU Athletics is not sustainable. While there have been efforts to

achieve efficiencies, the primary challenge is in generating sufficient revenues. Fiscal impacts

associated with the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the challenges and accelerates the need

for change. While some level of institutional support is required, at least in the near term,

annual student fee increases, an increase in Pirate Club donations, and an expansion of

institutional support are unlikely. The following recommendations are meant to provide

institutional leadership with a framework for improved fiscal positioning.

Recommendations:

Operational Efficiencies – The working group recommends leadership establish an

overall reduction goal for FY 21 and assign differential cuts to achieve the goal. Competition Scheduling – The working group recommends ongoing exploration of regional competition models in select sports and continuing efforts to limit overall travel expenses for non-revenue generating sports. In addition, leadership should explore additional away game guarantees for all sports. Fundraising – There are opportunities to improve alignment between Pirate Club fundraising and University Advancement, including a common information system, collaborative philanthropy with respect to high capacity donors, and exploration of shared services. The hiring of a qualified Pirate Club Executive Director should be a priority. A subsequent evaluation of Pirate Club staffing, operations, and events, in collaboration with the Pirate Club Board, is recommended. The working group also recommends evaluating a reduction in the number of Pirate Club giving levels and modifications of benefits within each level. Finally, leadership should redesign the Student Pirate Club such that there are clear membership benefits. For both the Pirate Club and Student Pirate Club, the working group recommends updated marketing plans to drive membership, and an intentional focus on establishing a culture of philanthropy. Facilities – In order to recruit and compete, student-athletes and coaches have resource needs, including quality facilities. The working group recommends maintaining a prioritized list of facility needs with cost estimates and naming opportunities. To the extent possible, the working group recommends facility enhancements that benefit multiple teams, enhances recruiting efforts, and/or are designed to generate additional revenue. To the latter point, the group recommends exploring an enhanced premium seating option in Minges Coliseum for men’s and women’s basketball. Tower Operations & Revenue – At the time of this report, there is no clear plan to improve the revised pro forma. The working group recommends a review of the Tower operations, pricing structure for the premium seating, and opportunities to generate revenue from meetings and events. Such a review should result in a set of recommendations to close the anticipated operating shortfall. In addition, the working group recommends seeking a release of seat rights in the Williams-Clark Club for those individuals with seating in the Trade Club or other premium seating. Release of these rights permits the Pirate Club to expand the inventory for purchase in the Williams-Clark Club. Scholarships – There is a growing gap between scholarship funds generated through Pirate Club donations and actual scholarship requirements. Therefore, the working group recommends leadership further evaluate scholarship awards and funding. Number of Sponsored Sports – Current legislation requires FBS schools to have a minimum of 16 varsity athletic teams. As noted in the prior section, ECU has more sports than most of the other AAC schools but is also near the bottom of the conference in total operating budget. The working group recommends leadership consider the elimination of one or more sports. In addition to the fiscal analysis, decisions must also be informed by an analysis of related compliance. Institutional Support – Prior to COVID-19, an operating shortfall of $4M was projected in perpetuity. Even with deep cost cutting measures and the generation of new revenues, the analysis suggests an ongoing shortfall in the near term. Therefore, the working group recommends leadership establish an annual amount, not to exceed $4- 6M annually, to transfer from institutional funds in support of ECU Athletics. Such a plan should be approved by the Chancellor and reconsidered each biennium. Student Fees – In recognition of the concerns expressed during the most recent tuition and fees dialog, the working group recommends a two-year moratorium on athletics fee increases. The UNC Board of Governors voted against the 2020-21 tuition and fee proposals, which included ECU’s $50.00 athletics fee increase. Therefore, academic year 2020-21 will count as the first year of the recommended moratorium. With the projected long-term declines in traditional high school graduates, which impacts strategic enrollment planning, even if increases are approved in the future, there may be fewer students paying the full fee. Therefore, budget planning cannot assume the revenue stream will continue to grow. Longer Term Considerations – In addition to the more immediate recommendations noted above, the working group recommends: