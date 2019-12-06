ECU Brody School of Medicine, Vidant successfully perform robotic kidney transplant

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Surgeons and care providers at Vidant Medical Center and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University successfully performed a robotic kidney transplant, the first of its kind in the state of North Carolina.
The procedure is minimally invasive and was performed with the most advanced Da Vinci XI surgical system, using a small six-centimeter incision and five smaller incisions on the recipient’s abdomen.
This procedure represents Vidant and Brody’s shared mission of bringing high-quality health care to eastern North Carolina.