ECU campus police search for suspect after attempted armed robbery

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University campus police are searching for a suspect after an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning.

According to an ECU alert the suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt, with athletic shorts, and a baseball cap.

The male was last seen on foot heading north on Cotanche Street at 1:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers searched the area attempting to locate the suspect.

The attempted armed robbery is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the ECU Police at 252-328-6787 or the Greeneville Police Department at 252-329-4315.