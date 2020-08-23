ECU Chancellor: Plans to move forward with athletics; tailgating banned on campus property

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Following East Carolina University announcement to move undergraduate courses online for the fall semester, Football will remain on pause indefinitely.

This announcement came during a media briefing held with Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson on Sunday morning.

Mitchelson says they plan to move forward with all sports, including the ECU versus Marshall football game scheduled for September 12.

Tailgating is banned on ECU property as a result of the rapid spreading coronavirus.

Campus officials are evaluating further details concerning the health and safety of athletic staff and athletes. Stay with 9OYS for the latest updates.