ECU child development expert offers ways parents can talk to their children about race

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Many conversations are being held about race in America.

There are protests around the world, calling out police brutality and the mistreatment of Black Americans.

Dr. Sheresa Boone Blanchard is an ECU Assistant Professor of Human Development.

She is offering parents advice on talking to kids about race — both the history of injustices and more recent events.

“I think that one of the things the current time is bringing about is people maybe being a little bit more comfortable in talking about race,” she says.

But many parents have the same question — how do I talk to my child about it?

Dr Blanchard explains, “It’s important to be honest about our history. Now is a great time because there is a lot of conversation happening.”

She recommends parents find the right resources to use.

“Books are definitely a great way to intentionally have ways to talk about race throughout your day and throughout the child’s young life,” Dr Blanchard suggests.

But it requires some research.

She adds, “sometimes finding books about different families and different cultures and different races, you have to dig a little deeper and look a little harder because they may not be readily available.”

Acknowledging your own community’s past helps kids understand different perspectives.

It’s okay to admit what you don’t know.

“It’s a great time to model with children that you can share with them what you already know, and say, you know, I don’t know about this event, I don’t know about Juneteenth or I don’t know about whatever topic, we can learn about it together,” says Dr. Blanchard.

These conversations can instill hope for youth.

“You can still provide some ways that they can be part of the solution or have action or have hope because it can be a heavy topic to think about although it is very important.”

Dr Blanchard says we can always learn more, no matter your race, income level or age.

She encourages everyone to learn about the Civil Rights Movement and how it’s not over yet.