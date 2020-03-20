ECU commencement ceremony will move to virtual event

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Based on current federal and UNC System guidelines regarding the evolving nature of COVID–19, East Carolina University’s May 8 commencement ceremony will move to a virtual event.

ECU officials said they are discussing an in-person event (or events) for later this year.

May’s in-person commencement celebrations, including unit and departmental ceremonies and Grad Bash, will not be held.

In addition to the virtual event in May, officials are also discussing events in August and December to recognize our graduates.

ECU Commencement’s website, https://commencement.ecu.edu/, will be updated with the latest information.