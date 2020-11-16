ECU community provides Thanksgiving meals

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Student volunteers with Campus Kitchen at ECU (CKECU) and staff from the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement (CLCE) will serve special Thanksgiving meals for their community partners as part of the annual Turkeypalooza.

CKECU is collecting food items, including turkeys and sides, which will provide groceries for clients at Operation Sunshine and Little Willie Center.

CKECU volunteers and CLCE staff will organize materials and deliver them to partner agencies on Wednesday, November 18.

As a result of fall semester changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, CKECU paused weekly cooking operations, nutrition lessons and volunteer opportunities at four community partner sites.

Now, Turkeypalooza will provide an opportunity to support and impact the Greenville community with a record 40 sponsors for turkeys, 35 complete meal boxes that include holiday side items, and over 20 hours of service.

“Despite what 2020 has offered, it is great to see ECU faculty, staff and students demonstrate ECU’s motto servire — to serve,” said Lauren Howard, assistant director of CLCE and advisor for CKECU. “These are people that will probably never meet, but it demonstrates the act of paying it forward. The gratitude, sincere appreciation, and most importantly, the smile from the partners makes this work during an unprecedented time worth it.”

The 2020 Turkeypalooza sponsors and donors include ECU Club Sports, College of Business, Central Reservations Office, Eastern AHEC, Greenville Montessori School, Honors College, I’m the First Student Organization, Joyner Library Stewardship Committee, Leadership Development Academy Class of 2020, Lekisha Pittman, MacGregor Downs, Mark Rasdorf and the Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center, Pre-Professional Advising Center and Rotaract Club at ECU.