ECU Experts: 5 tips for celebrating the season when you or a loved one struggles with addiction

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University experts are offering tips for those struggling with addiction for those in recovery and for their families and friends this holiday season.

The following tips are:

–Communicate in advance

The celebratory nature of holiday gatherings — often complete with boozy punch, eggnog or similar substances — can be problematic for those struggling with addiction or who are in recovery. Having an open conversation with family and friends can be a proactive way to address any concerns. ECU experts advised that loved ones could consider making at least a portion of their celebrations alcohol-free so everyone can participate comfortably in that part of the day, perhaps parting ways afterward.

“Communication is probably the biggest advice I give: Not having resentment that your family or friends don’t automatically do that, but also not feeling like you don’t have the right to ask,” said Dr. Leigh Atherton, an assistant professor in the Department of Addictions & Rehabilitation Studies in ECU’s College of Allied Health Sciences. “Open communication is usually the best way to have the best result in terms of family connectedness.

–Find supporters and safe environments to lean on

“An important aspect of recovery is having that strong support, whether it is a sponsor or friends or family who are there for you and understand what you are going through and what you’re struggling with,” said Dr. Ashley Britton, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine. “And you have to understand how much you are able to tolerate in those environments without a significant level of distress.”

Atherton advised those in recovery to look for or plan events that won’t cause additional stress.

“Finding a safe place, and peers that they interact with (are important),” Atherton said. “Planning events to go to or planning things to do that are pro-social and also conducive to recovery for them — sober events. Reaching out if they do mutual help groups like Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.”

– Know your triggers and avoid them, if possible

Understanding the events, people or places that might be problematic and trigger reuse or relapse is key.

“The person in recovery needs to be very aware and mindful of what their triggers are and avoid those,” Britton said. “Even if it is just going back home and being around certain people or having reminders of places they used to go to get drunk or get high, or whatever the case may be. If they are absolutely not able to avoid them, then having that sponsor or support person that they can talk to and then ultimately removing themselves from temptation.”

– Make a plan for unexpected stress

Added stress surrounding the holidays can sometimes catch people off-guard, and it’s important to recognize that the holidays can present these additional challenges and to have a plan in place ahead of time to deal with stress in healthy ways. Going to meetings and reaching out to sponsors and peers that are supportive of their recovery can be helpful, Atherton said.

“Things that they would do day-to-day, but just being extra vigilant during the holidays,” Atherton said.

– Find ways to memorialize lost loved ones and relationships

Because the holidays often signify time spent with loved ones, for some they can also be a painful reminder of grief and loss.

“Whether it’s through death or broken relationships, holidays tend to bring that out as well,” Atherton said. “If an individual knows that’s a pattern or something that comes up during the holidays, finding a way to celebrate or memorialize that relationship in a way that is positive and joyous can be productive.”