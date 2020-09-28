ECU Family Physicians offering flu shots during Pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Coronavirus isn’t the only illness that people have to worry about this year. Doctors here in Eastern North Carolina are warning people about the importance of preparing for flu season.

ECU Physicians is currently offering flu shots to their patients, along with ECU employees and students.

Doctors and nurses are distributing the shots to people under a white tent set up behind ECU’s Family Physicians building. The tent has two drive-thru stations for people to get their shots.

Each person who gets a shot must first fill out an information form, which asks questions about personal health and insurance information. The shots are covered by insurance.

Doctors say a flu shot this season is an extra way to cover your bases this year, while we still wait for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“I get a flu shot every but with flu symptoms being similar to covid symptoms, I want to know the flu vaccine is in my system and we can check off those boxes,” said Rich Klindworth.

Klindworth is an ECU Communications Specialist, and took advantage of the opportunity to get ahead of the flu.

Doctors say the flu shot usually takes about two weeks to reach peak levels of protection. People six months and older are recommended to get the vaccine.