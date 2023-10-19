Greenville, N.C. – ECU Health is pleased to announce Jenny Markham as Chief Legal Officer for the ECU Health enterprise. Markham officially began her new role serving both ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023.

“Jenny Markham’s appointment as our Chief Legal Officer is a transformative moment for ECU Health and Brody,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of ECU Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine. “Her experience navigating complex health care transformation will bring tremendous value as we continue to build ECU Health and work toward our mission of improving the health and well-being of the region. We look forward to her expertise, leadership and partnership in achieving our collective vision of becoming a national academic model for rural health care.”

As Chief Legal Officer, Markham is responsible for overseeing the ECU Health Office of General Counsel and all matters within the framework of the joint operating agreement between ECU Health and the Brody School of Medicine, including the health system and Brody. She will report directly to Dr. Waldrum in his dual role as CEO and dean.

Markham brings a wealth of health care legal experience to her new role, having previously served as system vice president and deputy general counsel at UNC Health. Markham earned her J.D. at University of Richmond School of Law, and has experience working as a health law associate for a large North Carolina law firm. Her deep understanding of the intricacies of health care transformation will undoubtedly add significant value to ECU Health as it continues to evolve and strives to enhance the health and well-being of the region.

“It is an honor to join ECU Health as the chief legal officer,” said Markham. “It is immediately clear to me during my brief time here that ECU Health is rooted in service to a mission that has profound impacts on a rural communities across the region. I look forward to contributing to the collaboration between rural health care and academic medicine as we work together to make a meaningful difference in the health and well-being of our community.”