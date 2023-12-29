GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As you start to plan your New Year’s resolutions, ECU Health experts have tips and tricks on how you can reach your goals.

Whether it’s to stop a bad habit or improve your health and well-being, New Year’s resolutions are hard to keep but not impossible.

“Here at the Wellness Center, we try to keep everybody engaged in programs,” said John Briley, manager of ECU Health and Wellness Center. “We have a wide variety of programs like our lap lane swimming and multipurpose pool. We have an aquatic group exercise. We’ve got land group exercises like muscle pump, tai chi, yoga, pilates. We’ve got plenty of exercise equipment.”

ECU Health is making it easy to gain access to the equipment needed to begin your fitness journey. However, keeping those same goals comes with its challenges.

“Staying consistent with goals is huge. One thing that we emphasize here is making it a part of your day. If you’re waiting for your day to clear so that you exercise it’s going to be a long wait. You’ve got to prioritize it, put it on your schedule.” said Briley said.

And as far as when you can begin this New Year’s resolution …

“Today is the best day to start, if you don’t start today you’ll never start,” said Sara Gray Nicholson, Membership Account Specialist of ECU Health and Wellness Center. “So just always, if you have that fire and that motivation in you, take advantage of that, run with it and go ahead and get involved because being active and staying healthy is probably the most important priority you should have in your life.”

ECU Health Wellness Center is waving its registration fee for anyone who signs up before March 15.