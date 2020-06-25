ECU holds annual Day of Giving Fundraiser online

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – “Money that is raised from ‘Pirate Nation Gives’ goes right back to our students,” said Dr. Virginia Hardy, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs.

‘Pirate Nation Gives” is a 24-hour online fundraising event.

“It’s truly helpful in forming relationships but also in creating scholarships and those dollars that will help our students to complete their education,” said Hardy.

This year’s fundraiser highlights the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center, the Beacon scholarship and ECU’s athletic scholarships.

Administrators said those focus areas reflect what’s going on right now; COVID-19, protests against police brutality and the fight against racism.

“The focus being the emergency funding because of the pandemic and on the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center and its purpose on educating folks on multiculturalism and cultural pieces I think are very significant,” Hardy said.

Last year’s event raised more than $805,000 and officials hope for a successful response this year.

“We really do hope that people will give. We look at what’s happening today, in our country, in our world. The need is strong,” said Hardy.

The event will be held from midnight to midnight on June 24, donations can be made at ecu.edu/piratenationgives or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).

Previous Post:

East Carolina University invites the Pirate community to join them in its fourth annual Day of Giving on Wednesday, June 24.

Initially scheduled for March but postponed due to the pandemic, Pirate Nation Gives is a 24-hour online fundraising event that encourages alumni, friends, faculty, staff, parents, and students to come together and support the university.

Last year’s event raised more than $805,000 and was a testament to Pirate Nation’s generosity.

“I know that this Pirate community will come together like never before to give back to this university that we all love so much. We are an institution dedicated to service and positive change. The past few months have thrown this mission into even sharper relief. This day is a chance to grow and invest in a better future for our students and provide them with the most inclusive, safe and robust learning environment possible,” Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson said.

In addition to continuing to support student emergency funds, the university has designated several priorities for this year’s Pirate Nation Gives:

Ledonia Wright Cultural Center : The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center plays an essential role in supporting ECU’s students of color, providing services and resources to the black student community, and celebrating the diversity of the campus. Through programming that focuses on cultural education, social justice, and community engagement, the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center creates leaders of tomorrow who work within their community to create a more equitable and just society.

: The Ledonia Wright Cultural Center plays an essential role in supporting ECU’s students of color, providing services and resources to the black student community, and celebrating the diversity of the campus. Through programming that focuses on cultural education, social justice, and community engagement, the Ledonia Wright Cultural Center creates leaders of tomorrow who work within their community to create a more equitable and just society. Beacon scholarships : Scholarships of any amount can mean the difference between attending and not attending college. With the Beacon Scholars program, ECU has significantly increased its scholarship offerings to recruit and retain a wide variety of students. ECU awards up to five hundred $1,000 scholarships each fall with this initiative.

: Scholarships of any amount can mean the difference between attending and not attending college. With the Beacon Scholars program, ECU has significantly increased its scholarship offerings to recruit and retain a wide variety of students. ECU awards up to five hundred $1,000 scholarships each fall with this initiative. Athletic scholarships: ECU’s athletic scholarship fund will be in high demand to provide an extra year of eligibility for deserving student-athletes whose seasons ended prematurely due to the NCAA suspension of competition because of the pandemic. Athletics are an important part of the overall campus community and support provides Pirate student-athletes with the resources needed to succeed on and off the field.

The event will be held from midnight to midnight on June 24, donations can be made at ecu.edu/piratenationgives or by calling 252-ECU-GIVE (252-328-4483).Toggle panel: Breaking News