GREENVILLE, N.C. — Calling all curious minds, those who chose a non-traditional path, those looking for something new or those just looking for something to do. East Carolina University’s Office of Continuing Professional Education will hold a fall kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning Program on Friday.

The event will take place on the campus of ECU inside the Willis Building, 300 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C. Anyone wanting to learn more about the program or those wanting to register for sessions in-person can stop by between 1PM and 4PM. The event will also include free ice cream, music, exhibits, and helpful staff and volunteers.

Lifelong Learning Program options at ECU offer low-cost, pressure-free and exam-free courses, along with trips and events. There are no prior education requirements to join.

The program first began offering courses to adults and seniors in 2011. This year, the 50 or older age limit for participation has been removed to include all adult learners.

Annette Kariko, director of continuing and professional education at ECU, says they are looking forward to opening up the program to include a larger age range. She said, “We’re excited to welcome longtime members as well as new members and share our program offerings with a wider audience.”

Longtime participant and Robersonville native, Phil Bullock, says he originally signed up in 2011 out of curiosity and has enjoyed benefits of the program for the past 11 years. “Since retiring, I’ve found it’s a great way to use my mind, stay active and make new friends. Instructors are excellent, and it’s very stress-free,” he said.

Courses being offered this fall will cover topics like music appreciation, gardening, culture and religion, healthy aging, eastern North Carolina history, memoir writing and more. Trips will include the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum, Cape Lookout lighthouse, houses of worship, Mumfest, and a tour of ECU’s Coastal Studies Institute on the Outer Banks. Have an idea for an additional class? Lifelong Learning Program staff will work to add it to the program.

You can learn more or register for a class, trip or event at llp.ecu.edu. The deadline to register for the kickoff event is 5PM, Thursday, August 11.