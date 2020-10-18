ECU holds virtual fall open house

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University’s Fall Open House is virtual this year.

The event is for approaching freshmen, student families, and transfer students. The live online event will give students and parents the opportunity to learn more about student life, student organizations, campus resources, and talk with ECU faculty about what the school has to offer from multiple academic departments.

The event also features sessions on topics involving financial aid, transfer student options, and admission requirements.

The event kicks off a 2pm Sunday, October 18th. To learn more click here.