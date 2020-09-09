ECU Honors College opens doors to N.C. community college transfer students

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Honors College at East Carolina University will now admit students who are transferring to the university from a North Carolina community college.

Previously, the Honors College application was available only to first-year students applying to ECU immediately after graduating from high school who met the minimum SAT/ACT test scores and GPA requirements.

For several years, the Honors College and Office of Undergraduate Admissions have discussed admitting transfer students and began laying the groundwork in spring 2019 to start the process.

“We recognize that there are many great students who choose to attend community college first for many reasons. We want to reward their hard work and academic achievement by offering them a place in the Honors College,” said Margaret Turner, Honors College director of admissions and recruitment.

The college will accept 10 transfer students as Centennial Fellows for the entering fall 2021 class.

Each student will receive a scholarship valued at $1,250 per semester for five semesters along with all of the benefits associated with participation in the Honors College.

Community college students interested in applying need to submit a completed application for undergraduate transfer admission to ECU by December 8.

To be eligible, a student must have completed 24 credit hours post-high school, have a 3.5 cumulative GPA, last attended an N.C. community college, and plan to attend ECU in fall 2021 as a campus-based student.

Once prospective students receive a notification alerting them that they are eligible to apply to the Honors College, they will have until Jan. 15, 2021, to complete the Honors application and submit the required essay, letter of recommendation provided by an administrator at their current community college and a resume.

For more information, visit the Honors College transfer students website or contact Turner at turnerm@ecu.edu.