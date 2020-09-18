ECU Hosts 2020 Virtual Family Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – East Carolina University is celebrating their first ever virtual parent weekend. The reason for a switch to virtual is because of the pandemic.

Usually, students and parents would be celebrating this weekend tailgating, walking around campus, and going to football games. This year, it’s all online.

The event runs from September 18th to the 20th. The theme is called ‘Level Up’, highlighting old school video games. The event will also feature fun interactive ways for students and parents to compete in online video gaming tournaments.

“It’s just a way to say thank you from the university, and that you are a big part of the student success,” said ECU Director of Student Affairs Development and Parent Family Programs Will Williams.

Williams says this year over 400 students and parents signed up for the event.

