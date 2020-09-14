ECU hosts 2020 Virtual Health and Wellness Career Fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University Career Services will host a virtual Health and Wellness Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on September 17 through the Handshake job database.

The event is open to all ECU students and alumni.

More than 25 companies and organizations from across the country are scheduled to attend the event to recruit students for health and wellness opportunities.

These organizations bring recruiters that are prepared to discuss internships, co-op and full-time employment opportunities with students.

Employers will have a group and one-on-one sessions available for students to sign up and connect throughout the six-hour event.

During these sessions, recruiters will provide information on their organization’s career opportunities as well as to conduct interviews with prospective candidates following the event.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 and emphasis on health care professions has only highlighted the needs and increase for more positions within these fields,” said Tom Halasz, director of ECU Career Services.

Participating companies include Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina, FirstHealth of the Carolinas, Nash UNC Health Care, N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Novant Health, UNC Health, Vidant Health, and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

For additional information about the ECU Health and Wellness Career Fair, contact Tom Halasz, director for ECU Career Services, at 252-328-6050, or visit career.ecu.edu.