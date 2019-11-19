ECU hosts “AVID Day” to expose students to the future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University gave Middle School AVID students an idea of what college life would be like.

Middle School AVID students had the opportunity to tour the campus of ECU, speak with faculty/students and discuss career paths.

ECU College of Education found that if you introduce the concept of college to students while they are young then it will peak their interest quicker.

This event didn’t just focus on going to college, but opening up the conversation for careers and life beyond high school.

The Program Manager for the Eastern Region AVID Center, Shanda Martin, stated: “what I want them to gain from today is to really have all of those questions answered from people who are at the level where they can answer them.”

ECU College of Education hosts this event twice a semester once for middle school students and another for high school students.

For more on it check out ECU College of Education.