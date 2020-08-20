ECU ID’s additional cluster of COVID-19 cases within university’s football team, Clement Hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has identified an additional cluster of COVID-19 cases within the university’s football team and Clement Hall.

There are currently seven positives related to Clement Hall and 10 positives associated with the football team.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and ECU is working closely with its partners at the Pitt County Health Department.

Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering.

Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

Visit the Return of Pirate Nation site for more information about the University’s testing and contact tracing guidelines.