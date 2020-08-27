ECU IDs clusters of COVID-19 cases in Scott Hall and within Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in Scott Hall and within Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

There are currently eight positive cases related to Scott Hall and nine positives associated with Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and ECU is working closely with its partners at the Pitt County Health Department.

Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

Visit the Return of Pirate Nation site for more information about the University’s testing and contact tracing guidelines.