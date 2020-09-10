ECU IDs clusters of COVID-19 in several organizations associated with campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases in several organizations associated with campus.

There are seven positive cases associated with Alpha Delta Pi sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Alpha Omicron Pi sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Alpha Tau Omega fraternity; 15 positive cases associated with Alpha Xi Delta fraternity; 17 positive cases associated with Chi Omega sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Chi Phi fraternity; six positive cases associated with Delta Zeta sorority; 10 positive cases associated with Kappa Delta sorority; seven positive cases associated with Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity; seven positive cases associated with Phi Gamma Delta fraternity; eight positive cases associated with Phi Mu sorority; nine positive cases associated with Sigma Nu fraternity; and 10 positive cases associated with Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and ECU is working closely with our partners at the Pitt County Health Department.

Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

Visit the Return of Pirate Nation site for more information about the University’s testing and contact tracing guidelines.