ECU IDs clusters of COVID-19 within 2 residence halls on campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) East Carolina University has identified clusters of COVID-19 cases within two residence halls on campus.

There are currently six positive cases related to Jones Hall and six positives related to White Hall.

The individuals in this cluster have been identified and ECU is working closely with its partners at the Pitt County Health Department.

Contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been a close contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches or a cough, should immediately contact their medical provider or Student Health Services, (252) 328-6841.

Visit the Return of Pirate Nation site for more information about the University’s testing and contact tracing guidelines.