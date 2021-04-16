ECU investigating fire in Tyler Residence Hall

GREENVILLE, N.C. – Around 4:30 a.m. today, Friday, April 16, East Carolina University Police responded to a fire alarm in Tyler Residence Hall. Responding officers found a small fire in a student’s room on the 5th floor. ECU officers were able to suppress the fire until Greenville Fire & Rescue arrived on the scene and completely extinguished it.

One ECU police officer was transported to Vidant Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation. No students were injured.

Students living in Tyler Residence Hall were evacuated and will be relocated to other residence halls. 210 students are assigned to Tyler Residence Hall for the spring semester.

Damage from the fire is contained to one room in addition to smoke and water damage in that area.

GFR cleared the scene at approximately 6 a.m., according to ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton. ECU Facilities Services will assess the damage and work to bring the building back in operation. ECU Student Affairs staff are working with the students assigned to Tyler Residence Hall today to provide needed support.