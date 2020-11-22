ECU men’s basketball pulls out of season-opening tournament due to COVID-19 concerns

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the East Carolina men’s basketball team has canceled its trip to the Gulf Coast Showcase in Fort Myers, Fla.

“We apologize to the organizers of the Gulf Coast Showcase for the cancellation because they have done a terrific job of setting up medical protocols for the event,” ECU Director of Athletics Director Jon Gilbert said. “Obviously it’s disappointing for the members of our basketball program who were looking forward to opening the season, but our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff. We understand that disruptions will come during this ongoing pandemic and will make the necessary adjustments to our schedule.”

The Pirates are now scheduled to open the 2020-21 season on December 5 against Radford inside Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum.