GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Undergraduate courses at East Carolina University will move online for the remainder of the fall semester on Wednesday, August 26 due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.

Students started moving out of their dorms on Monday and all undergraduates must be out by Sunday.

Administrators are working with some students who applied to continue to live on campus.

ECU will offer pro-rated refunds for campus housing and dining.