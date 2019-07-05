ECU Board of Trustees to discuss budget, alcohol sales at games next week

The East Carolina University Board of Trustees will meet next week to discuss budget, and allowing alcohol sales at athletic events.

Last month, ECU said they were going to have an immediate hiring freeze due to an expected budget decrease of $16 million for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

On July 11 and July 12, ECU trustees will discuss some topics including athletics, enrollment and health sciences.

Additionally, the Board of Trustees’ July 12 meeting agenda says they will discuss “Alcohol sales at athletic events.”

PREVIOUS:

ECU says it will have an immediate hiring freeze, due to an expected budget decrease of $16 million for the fiscal year 2020-2021.

ECU’s Interim Chancellor, Dan Gerlach, says none of the expected shortfall is because of any direct state policy change but is caused by a decrease in undergraduate, graduate and transfer student enrollment in Fall 2018. That led to a decrease in overall revenue for ECU, which gets most of its revenue from student credit hours and enrollment fees.

ECU officials expect the Fall 2019 freshman class to be larger than last year’s, but, Gerlach says, recent efforts to help students complete their degrees on time has led to record numbers of graduates, without enough incoming freshman to replace them all.

To facilitate the $16 million decrease in ECU’s budget, Gerlach says he has asked each department to reduce their individual budgets for the 2020-2021 fiscal year and has also ordered immediate hiring freezes for nearly all positions.

In part of a statement released Tuesday, Gerlach said,

“No new positions (other than those necessary to meet grant requirements) will be authorized without the approval of the Executive Council.

Vacant positions (for all funding sources) are frozen, with exceptions subject to the recommendation of the Executive Council.

Exceptions will be focused on the life/safety of students and employees; regulatory and legal requirements; and enrollment growth.

No shifting of positions to support from existing fees with exceptions subject to the approval of the Executive Council.

Substantial capital projects not related to health & safety or enrollment growth may be postponed.

The targets for budget reductions by Division have been provided to the appropriate Vice Chancellors, who will be discussing with their respective divisions.”

ECU says its Dental School and the Brody School of Medicine will not be impacted by the expected $16 million in budget cuts.