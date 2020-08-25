ECU parents help move students out of residence halls

GREENVILLE. N.C. (WNCT) – Tomorrow will be East Carolina University’s restart day, when undergraduate courses move online for the rest of fall due to rising COVID-19 cases.

But the shift comes as students, and their parents, are being told they have to leave campus.

Parents say it’s disappointing for their kids as they pack up their things and move back home.

Students began moving out of university residence halls yesterday.

All undergraduates have to be out by Sunday.

Administrators are working with international students, student-athletes and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

One ECU parent 9OYS spoke with says this is a hard day.

Kerry Clary is moving his son out of his freshman dorm after moving him in three weeks ago.

But he’s keeping his hopes high for the remainder of the year.

“We’re just disappointed with the way things have worked out but they’ve done the best they can and I hope they will, as long as they continue to strive to get the kids back into school. Maybe they can go forward starting in January and then the spring time and really take off from that,” Clary says.

ECU will also offer prorated refunds for students’ campus housing and dining.

Officials say this was not an easy decision to make, but they believe this is the best thing to do for the well-being of the campus community.

The deadline to withdraw from academic courses without financial penalty for courses in the first 8-week block is extended until this Friday.

Withdrawal without financial penalty from 15-week courses remains September 4th.