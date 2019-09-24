ECU participates in Hazing Prevention Week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – This week is National Hazing Prevention week, giving campuses, schools, communities, organizations, and individuals a chance to raise awareness about the problem of hazing, and promote its prevention.

According to stophazing.org more than half of the college students involved in clubs, teams, and organizations experience hazing.

The biggest thing students and staff at ECU want people to know is that hazing doesn’t just happen in Greek life, and we can all be a part of the solution.

“I want us to imagine a world without hazing, and begin with that end in mind. So, if that’s what we want, how do we get to a world without hazing?” said Jessie Ashton, Assistant Director of Greek life. “I think ECU can be a front runner in making that happen.”

ECU is hosting a week of events that include a panel discussion with people who have been directly affected by hazing, to information about the laws and legislation that surround it.

“Hazing permeates so much more of campus than we want it to, and we want to help prevent that and eliminate that,” said Ashton.

The biggest message officials want to spread is that students need to take care of each other.

“I hope that students know how to intervene, how to stop it and take care of their fellow pirate if something is happening, and know what to do in the event that something does occur,” said Ashton.

As well as the fact that you can always say no.

“I can so no to doing a tradition, or I can so no to participating in an event that everyone has participated in,” said Brittany Borchers, a junior at ECU. “Just because an upperclassman says you have to do it, you don’t have to do anything. You have the right to say no.”

For more information on the events, this week click here.