GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina University, in partnership with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, will host Yam Jam from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 23.

Yam Jam is intended to help raise awareness of food insecurity and will be held in the small parking lot across from the ECU letters at the Main Campus Student Center near the corner of Tenth Street and Student Center Way.

During the inaugural event, more than 200 volunteers will sort 24,000 pounds of sweet potatoes into family-sized portions to be distributed by the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The event is in conjunction with the Pack the Pantry Campaign, where volunteers are encouraged to bring items needed at ECU’s Purple Pantry.

ECU students, faculty, and staff volunteers will receive a free Yam Jam T-shirt. The campus radio station, WZMB, 91.3 FM, will be broadcasting live throughout the day. Mission BBQ, a new restaurant in Greenville, is donating barbecue plates at lunch for volunteers.

Nearly 70,000 people in the Greenville area are currently experiencing food insecurity, and of that number, almost 24,000 are children. Additionally, almost 18,000 seniors in the Greenville area live below the poverty level and organizers hope that the family-sized portions of sweet potatoes will play some part in alleviating the daily hunger found in central and eastern North Carolina.

Sponsors include Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, ECU’s Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement, College of Business, Campus Recreation and Wellness, ECU Sustainability, and Campus Activities and Events.

“ECU’s Purple Pantry opened in 2018 and was created to help raise the attention of the food insecurity among ECU students,” said Alex Dennis, assistant director of the Center for Leadership and Civic Engagement (CLCE). “We encourage volunteers to make an impactful donation to help provide food and hygiene for students who call eastern North Carolina home.”